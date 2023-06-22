Retro Gaming Slideshow

Power up your edits with a vibrant 3D gaming slideshow. This playful template features handheld consoles as media frames, bold titles, and a burst of retro game icons—play buttons, coins, hearts, swords, gears and more. Energetic glitch transitions keep the pace high while colorful gradients and plastic 3D styling add charm. Perfect for gaming promos, channel intros, highlight reels, event teasers and esports content. Swap in your clips and text in seconds and export a polished, eye-catching video that speaks the language of gamers.