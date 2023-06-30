TikTok Subscribe 2

Drive more followers with a clean TikTok-style subscribe animation. This transparent overlay centers a profile card with avatar, handle, key stats, and a bold follow button. A cursor click demonstrates the interaction as the button switches state, making the call-to-action unmistakable. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, then drop it over any video to prompt viewers at the perfect moment. Ideal for intros, outros, or mid-roll reminders, it’s a minimal, flat UI design built to focus attention and convert viewers into followers.