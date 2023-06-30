TikTok Subscribe 8

Grow your audience with a clean, TikTok‑inspired follow prompt. This transparent overlay showcases a profile image, name, and handle alongside a bold Follow button that switches to Following on click. Neon accents, subtle hearts, and smooth motion add modern polish while keeping the focus on your call to action. Perfect as a lower-third or mid‑frame banner for social media promos, streams, and video edits. Easily customize colors, fonts, and profile details to match your brand and motivate viewers to follow.