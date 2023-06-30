TikTok Subscribe 8
00:08 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 video · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
982exports
Grow your audience with a clean, TikTok‑inspired follow prompt. This transparent overlay showcases a profile image, name, and handle alongside a bold Follow button that switches to Following on click. Neon accents, subtle hearts, and smooth motion add modern polish while keeping the focus on your call to action. Perfect as a lower-third or mid‑frame banner for social media promos, streams, and video edits. Easily customize colors, fonts, and profile details to match your brand and motivate viewers to follow.
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