TikTok Subscribe 6
00:08 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 text · 2 fonts · 1 audio
1.1Kexports
Drive engagement with a polished TikTok subscribe animation designed as a transparent overlay. This minimal, flat UI features a circular avatar frame, animated heart icon, and a frosted username bar with a smooth typewriter effect. A clickable cursor interaction guides attention to follow and like actions, while playful bounce and pop-ins keep it lively. Perfect as a call-out or subtle outro, it layers over any footage without blocking your content. Customize colors, fonts, and text to match your brand and encourage viewers to follow your account instantly.
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