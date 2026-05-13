Clean Sweep - Post

Create a sleek vertical promo with bold headlines, smooth panel wipes, and a polished logo end card. This flexible template pairs clean typography with sliding bands to reveal your photos or clips in quick, elegant sequences. Customize text, logo, fonts and colors to match any brand. Ideal for product teasers, announcements, intros or vertical feed posts, it keeps attention centered on your message while feeling modern and refined. Swap in your media and you’re ready to publish a minimal, high‑impact video that looks great on social and beyond.