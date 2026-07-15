Palm & Type - Post

Build eye‑catching social promos in minutes. This clean, modern template combines bold typography with text‑mask titles, sliding panels, and grid collages to showcase multiple visuals with style. Smooth, energetic motion keeps attention, while a branded end scene seals the message. Ideal for ads, announcements, and quick slideshows, it’s optimized for vertical posts and easy to customize—swap images, edit headlines, adjust colors, choose fonts, and drop in your logo. Minimal design, maximum impact: perfect for creators, brands, and agencies who want crisp, professional results fast.