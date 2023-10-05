Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Funky Halloween Loop 1 - Original - Poster image

Funky Halloween Loop 1

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Call-out graphic
Halloween
Pumpkin
Cartoon
Looping
19exports
rating
Give your videos a playful Halloween boost with a seamless looping sticker overlay. A glowing jack‑o’-lantern sits inside a bold circular badge with twinkling stars, perfect for seasonal intros, outros, streams, or social posts. Customize the headline, fonts, and colors in seconds to match your brand or theme. The transparent background makes it easy to drop over any footage while the vibrant, cartoon style stays crisp and eye‑catching. Ideal for creators, brands, and streamers who want a festive touch without heavy editing.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us