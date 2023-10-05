Funky Halloween Loop 1

Give your videos a playful Halloween boost with a seamless looping sticker overlay. A glowing jack‑o’-lantern sits inside a bold circular badge with twinkling stars, perfect for seasonal intros, outros, streams, or social posts. Customize the headline, fonts, and colors in seconds to match your brand or theme. The transparent background makes it easy to drop over any footage while the vibrant, cartoon style stays crisp and eye‑catching. Ideal for creators, brands, and streamers who want a festive touch without heavy editing.