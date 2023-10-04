Funky Halloween Loop 3

Give your videos a fun seasonal boost with a looping, transparent Halloween overlay. This playful cartoon badge features a bubbling cauldron and twinkling accents in a hand-drawn, festive style. It’s designed as a seamless sticker you can place over footage for streams, intros, outros, or social posts. Tweak colors and text to match your brand or message, then export in high quality. Ideal for creators, marketers, and streamers who want an eye‑catching Halloween graphic that’s quick to customize and easy to reuse across platforms.