Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Funky Halloween Loop 3 - Original - Poster image

Funky Halloween Loop 3

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Call-out graphic
Halloween
Looping
Witchcraft
Circle shape
12exports
rating
Give your videos a fun seasonal boost with a looping, transparent Halloween overlay. This playful cartoon badge features a bubbling cauldron and twinkling accents in a hand-drawn, festive style. It’s designed as a seamless sticker you can place over footage for streams, intros, outros, or social posts. Tweak colors and text to match your brand or message, then export in high quality. Ideal for creators, marketers, and streamers who want an eye‑catching Halloween graphic that’s quick to customize and easy to reuse across platforms.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us