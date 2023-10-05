Funky Halloween Loop 2

Add a festive touch to your videos with a looping Halloween candle sticker overlay. This transparent, center-focused badge blends seamlessly over footage, featuring a cozy flicker and twinkling sparkles. Customize the headline and colors to match your brand or theme. Use it as a call-out graphic, motion title, or seasonal accent for streams, promos, and socials. The handcrafted, painterly style keeps things playful and warm, making it perfect for Halloween content of all kinds.