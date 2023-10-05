Funky Halloween Loop 2
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
15exports
Add a festive touch to your videos with a looping Halloween candle sticker overlay. This transparent, center-focused badge blends seamlessly over footage, featuring a cozy flicker and twinkling sparkles. Customize the headline and colors to match your brand or theme. Use it as a call-out graphic, motion title, or seasonal accent for streams, promos, and socials. The handcrafted, painterly style keeps things playful and warm, making it perfect for Halloween content of all kinds.
Pack (3)
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