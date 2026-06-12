Neon Shear - Vertical

Energize your branding with a sleek neon logo reveal built for vertical screens. Diagonal light slashes carve through a deep, dark backdrop to unveil your mark with glowing outlines and refined reflection sweeps. Ideal for intros and outros, it delivers an energetic, futuristic feel while keeping a minimal, elegant look. Customize colors, add your logo and tagline, and drop in audio to match your vibe. Perfect for reels, shorts, stories, and mobile-first campaigns where fast impact matters.