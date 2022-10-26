Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Mesh Stinger Transition - Original - Poster image

Mesh Stinger Transition

00:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Geometric
Geometric lines
Glow
516exports
rating
Give your stream a sleek, high-impact transition with a neon geometric mesh that quickly wipes full-screen to hide the cut and returns to full transparency. This stinger overlay features glowing lines, a central polygonal aperture, and subtle particles for depth. Colors are fully customizable so you can match your brand in seconds. Designed for live streaming workflows, it’s a crisp, energetic way to elevate scene changes without distraction. Ideal for creators seeking a modern, tech-forward look that installs easily and performs reliably.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us