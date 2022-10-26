Mesh Stinger Transition

Give your stream a sleek, high-impact transition with a neon geometric mesh that quickly wipes full-screen to hide the cut and returns to full transparency. This stinger overlay features glowing lines, a central polygonal aperture, and subtle particles for depth. Colors are fully customizable so you can match your brand in seconds. Designed for live streaming workflows, it’s a crisp, energetic way to elevate scene changes without distraction. Ideal for creators seeking a modern, tech-forward look that installs easily and performs reliably.