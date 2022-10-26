Mesh Webcam Overlay
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 audio
1.5Kexports
Enhance your live stream with a clean, professional webcam overlay. This looping, minimal frame features subtle glow accents and particle details that keep the focus on your content. It’s fully transparent where it counts and offers easy color customization to match your brand or theme. Perfect for gaming, IRL, podcasts, and creative streams, it adds polish without clutter. Drop it into your broadcast setup and enjoy a seamless, modern look that works across scenes and layouts.
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