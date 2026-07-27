Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Opener. - Original - Poster image

Contour Stomp

00:27 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 28 videos · 1 image · 28 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Intro
Stomp style
Title sequence
Topographic lines
12exports
rating
Create a fast, modern opener designed to make your brand pop. This energetic promo blends kinetic typography, rhythmic cuts, and eye-catching grid mosaics with clean, minimal backgrounds accented by flowing contour lines. Personalize with your own photos or videos, customize fonts and colors, and finish strong with a centered logo reveal. Ideal for brand intros, product promos, event teasers, and social campaigns, it’s optimized for quick edits and maximum impact. If you need a polished title sequence that looks stylish and feels dynamic, this template delivers professional results without the hassle.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us