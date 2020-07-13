Cosmetic Product Promo

Showcase products in a refined, vertical promo built for stories and reels. This elegant, minimal template features geometric circles, frosted glass panels, smooth motion, and clear price badges. Add your images, pricing, discount, website, and call to action to drive conversions. Ideal for sales, e‑commerce ads, and seasonal offers, the clean black and white aesthetic puts your products front and center while staying on brand. Effortlessly customize colors and fonts to match your identity and render a polished ad in minutes.