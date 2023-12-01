Interactive Quiz 1

Make interactive multiple‑choice quizzes that look polished and feel fun. This template features a clean vertical layout, a clear on‑screen timer, and celebratory confetti for correct answers. It’s perfect for education, training, onboarding, or entertainment content. Easily customize backgrounds, colors, fonts, and answer states to match your brand or subject. Smooth motion, legible typography, and strong contrast keep viewers focused on the question and options. Export in vertical or widescreen formats for stories, reels, and standard videos. Build compelling, swipe‑stopping quizzes in minutes and keep audiences engaged from question to result.