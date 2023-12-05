Interactive Quiz 2

Make interactive quizzes in minutes with a clean, flat UI built for engagement. Customize colors, fonts, and backgrounds, set the correct answer with one click, and let the built‑in countdown and feedback states do the work. A celebratory confetti burst rewards right responses, while clear icons mark incorrect picks. Ideal for education, training, social stories, and audience engagement, this template delivers a minimal, vibrant look that’s easy to brand. Works great in vertical and horizontal formats, and keeps your message readable and fun from start to finish.