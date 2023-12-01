Interactive Quiz 3

Build eye‑catching quizzes for stories, reels and shorts with this clean, vertical template. Present a headline, question and four multiple‑choice answers, complete with a countdown timer, progress bar and instant correct/incorrect feedback. A celebratory confetti burst highlights right answers, while clear UI states guide your audience. Easily customize colors, fonts and the background style to match your brand. Ideal for education, training, event engagement and social media trivia—ready to render fast and share anywhere.