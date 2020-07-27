Leaning Slideshow
00:41 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 10 images · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
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Showcase your photos in an elegant 3D gallery. This warm, wood‑textured slideshow arranges framed images leaning against a wall, with gentle dust particles and smooth camera drift for a cozy, cinematic feel. Ideal for family memories, events, travel highlights, portfolios, or brand storytelling. Easily customize images, titles, colors and fonts to match your style. Create a timeless presentation that feels handcrafted yet refined, and deliver a polished video that’s ready to share anywhere.
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