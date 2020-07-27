Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Leaning Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Leaning Slideshow

00:41 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 10 images · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Photo gallery
3D motion graphics
Picture frame
Wood
958exports
rating
Showcase your photos in an elegant 3D gallery. This warm, wood‑textured slideshow arranges framed images leaning against a wall, with gentle dust particles and smooth camera drift for a cozy, cinematic feel. Ideal for family memories, events, travel highlights, portfolios, or brand storytelling. Easily customize images, titles, colors and fonts to match your style. Create a timeless presentation that feels handcrafted yet refined, and deliver a polished video that’s ready to share anywhere.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us