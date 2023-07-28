Typo Motion Stories 1

Make your message stand out with a clean, vertical kinetic typography story. This minimalist, elegant design features bold headlines, smooth slides and wipes, and a centered framed title that commands attention. Perfect for quick promos, announcements, or brand statements across Stories, Reels, and Shorts. Easily customize fonts, colors, and the background to match your branding. The refined motion keeps focus on the words while delivering a modern, professional look that’s ready to post in minutes.