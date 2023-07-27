Typo Motion Stories 6
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 4 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
129exports
Create polished story promos with a clean, minimal aesthetic. This vertical motion title showcases kinetic typography on soft gradient waves, guiding attention to your message and a bold call-to-action button. Customize fonts, colors, and copy to match your brand and publish engaging stories fast. Smooth letter builds, subtle slides, and refined pacing keep the focus on clarity and impact—perfect for quick announcements, product highlights, and branded social content.
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