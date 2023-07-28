Typo Motion Stories 2

Bring your message to life with a vertical story built around kinetic typography. This minimal, elegant design features bold vertical headlines, sliding panels, and clean hierarchy for maximum impact. Customize fonts, colors, and background media to craft on-brand promos, announcements, or teasers. Ideal for Instagram, TikTok, and Reels, it keeps attention on your words while adding polished motion for a professional finish. Make your story stand out with confident, modern type and a streamlined layout.