Burnt Frame - Post

Set your branding ablaze with a cinematic logo animation wrapped in flames, smoke, and drifting embers. This destructive, film‑look design reveals a metallic logo with moody gold highlights against a dark backdrop. Heat distortion, chromatic edges, and subtle glints add grit and polish. Ideal for punchy intros and memorable outros, it includes a headline space for your tagline. Easily customize colors for flames, smoke, particles, and background, swap in your logo, and tailor audio for impact. A bold, atmospheric ident that suits filmmakers, studios, and brands seeking a dramatic, fire‑driven reveal.