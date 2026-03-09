Burnt Frame - Square

Set your brand ablaze with a cinematic logo animation. A burning film frame exposes your media, then forges your logo amid flames, smoke and drifting embers. Perfect for intros, outros, trailers and brand stingers, this design delivers a dramatic, destructive vibe with a dark, high‑contrast look. Easily customize fire, smoke and particle colors, tweak distortion, tune reflections and media opacity, and add a tagline to match your branding. Works with any logo and image, ensuring a powerful, memorable reveal that commands attention across social posts, promos and video content.