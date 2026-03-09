Burnt Frame - Vertical

Set your brand ablaze with a cinematic logo reveal crafted for vertical stories and reels. This fiery animation blends dramatic flames, drifting smoke, and glowing embers for an intense, high-impact ident. A dark, moody backdrop highlights a molten, metallic logo finish, while subtle heat distortion and color fringing amplify the energy. Easily customize colors, background, and text to match your brand, and drop in optional media for quick cut‑ins. Perfect for intros, outros, and social promos when you need a bold, eye‑catching entrance that commands attention.