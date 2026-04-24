Ender Battle

Ignite your channel with a high-impact gaming logo reveal. This epic fantasy sequence unleashes a dragon battle that erupts into a neon energy burst, assembling your logo amid dramatic smoke and particles. Perfect for intros and outros, it features cinematic 3D motion, glowing accents, and a bold centerpiece for unforgettable brand recall. Fully customizable colors and text make it easy to match your identity while keeping the powerful, game-ready vibe. Ideal for gaming channels, esports teams, and streamers who want a dramatic, polished opener or stinger.