Ender Battle - Square

Unleash an epic, game-ready logo reveal that forges your brand in neon fire. This cinematic 3D design opens with a fantasy battle and detonates into a powerful blast, assembling your logo amid smoke, particles and a cracked, glossy finish. Tweak color versions, chromatic glow, particles and smoke to suit your style, add your tagline, and drop in your track. Built for gaming intros, outros and channel branding, its square format lands perfectly on feeds and profiles. Deliver a bold, high-contrast, atmospheric ident that stands out wherever you post.