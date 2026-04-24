Ender Battle - Post

Forge a powerful brand moment with a neon‑charged gaming logo reveal. This cinematic template opens on a voxel fantasy battle, then detonates into an explosive shockwave that unveils your logo and optional tagline. Rich particles, smoke, and chromatic effects deliver an epic, high‑contrast look that fits gaming channels, esports highlights, and stream branding. Tweak scene colors, glow intensity, particles, and smoke to match your identity and drop in your logo for a crisp, memorable finish. Ideal as a punchy intro or outro, it guarantees instant impact and strong brand recall.