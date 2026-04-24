Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Ender Battle - Post - Original Theme - Poster image

Ender Battle - Post

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glow
Intro
Gaming
3D motion graphics
21exports
rating
Forge a powerful brand moment with a neon‑charged gaming logo reveal. This cinematic template opens on a voxel fantasy battle, then detonates into an explosive shockwave that unveils your logo and optional tagline. Rich particles, smoke, and chromatic effects deliver an epic, high‑contrast look that fits gaming channels, esports highlights, and stream branding. Tweak scene colors, glow intensity, particles, and smoke to match your identity and drop in your logo for a crisp, memorable finish. Ideal as a punchy intro or outro, it guarantees instant impact and strong brand recall.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us