Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Ender Battle - Vertical - Original Theme - Poster image

Ender Battle - Vertical

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Gaming
3D motion graphics
Fantasy
30exports
rating
Forge an unforgettable brand moment with a vertical, 3D gaming logo reveal. A fantasy battle escalates into a neon explosion, collapsing into your logo with smoke, particles, and shockwaves. Tweak colorways, glow intensity, and stylized effects to match your brand. Add a tagline for channel or sponsor info. Perfect for gaming intros, outros, esports teams, and short-form story placements. The cinematic pacing, luminous energy, and blocky world details create a bold, immersive atmosphere that instantly hooks viewers and boosts recognition.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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milinkovic
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us