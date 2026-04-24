Ender Battle - Vertical
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
30exports
Forge an unforgettable brand moment with a vertical, 3D gaming logo reveal. A fantasy battle escalates into a neon explosion, collapsing into your logo with smoke, particles, and shockwaves. Tweak colorways, glow intensity, and stylized effects to match your brand. Add a tagline for channel or sponsor info. Perfect for gaming intros, outros, esports teams, and short-form story placements. The cinematic pacing, luminous energy, and blocky world details create a bold, immersive atmosphere that instantly hooks viewers and boosts recognition.
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