Heartwired Lyrics - Post

Bring your track to life with a futuristic lyric video built around a 3D biomechanical heart wearing headphones. An audio‑reactive spectrum, glowing circuitry and subtle particles pulse to your music while clean typography keeps lyrics crisp and readable. Add your artist name, track, logo and brand colors to craft a striking portrait post for social feeds. Ideal for single drops, teasers and playlist highlights, this neon, beat‑driven design makes your words and rhythm hit harder without distracting from the song.