Heartwired Lyrics - Square

Turn your track into a striking lyric video with a cybernetic 3D heart wrapped in headphones, glowing accents, and a pulsing audio spectrum. This audio‑reactive template syncs lyrics on beat and adds dynamic exposure, scale hits, particles and haze for a futuristic vibe. Easily edit lyrics, artist/title credit, colors and glow styles, and add your logo for branding. Perfect for singles, teasers, and social drops, it keeps attention centered on your words and sound while delivering high‑impact visuals that move with the music.