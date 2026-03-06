Heartwired Lyrics - Vertical

Turn your track into a striking vertical lyric video. This audio‑reactive design centers a 3D heart wearing headphones, surrounded by glowing spectrum waves, smoke, and ambient particles for a futuristic vibe. Drop in your song and lyrics to auto‑sync on screen, personalize fonts and styling, and optionally add your branding. Ideal for music releases, teasers, and social uploads, it delivers bold readability, crisp motion, and high‑impact visuals that pulse to the beat. Make your words and sound the hero—fast to customize, unforgettable to watch.