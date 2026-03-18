Lens on Fire

Set your brand ablaze with a cinematic logo animation forged in fire and smoke. A macro camera lens draws you in as a burning film strip unveils your logo and tagline in dramatic fashion. This epic ident blends intense flames, drifting smoke, subtle particles and tasteful chromatic accents for maximum impact. Ideal for filmmakers, studios, photographers and creators seeking a bold intro or outro. Easily customize imagery, colors and text to match your branding and deliver a powerful, professional reveal every time.