Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Lens on Fire - Original Theme - Poster image

Lens on Fire

00:09 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 3 videos · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Cinematic
Intro
Fire
Flames
26exports
rating
Set your brand ablaze with a cinematic logo animation forged in fire and smoke. A macro camera lens draws you in as a burning film strip unveils your logo and tagline in dramatic fashion. This epic ident blends intense flames, drifting smoke, subtle particles and tasteful chromatic accents for maximum impact. Ideal for filmmakers, studios, photographers and creators seeking a bold intro or outro. Easily customize imagery, colors and text to match your branding and deliver a powerful, professional reveal every time.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us