Lens on Fire - Square

Set your brand ablaze with a cinematic logo animation built around a dramatic camera lens and burning film strip. Fiery simulations, dense smoke and subtle chromatic aberration create an intense, atmospheric reveal perfect for intros and outros. Customize your logo and tagline, and showcase images within the film strip for added storytelling. Tweak colors and opacity to match your branding, then export a bold, high-impact piece that suits filmmakers, studios and creators. This design delivers epic energy, clean central composition and unforgettable recall in a compact, social-ready format.