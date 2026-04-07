Lens on Fire - Vertical

Set your brand ablaze with a cinematic logo animation built for vertical screens. A dramatic camera lens emerges through flames and smoke, transitioning into burning film strips before revealing your logo and tagline. Rich chromatic effects, subtle reflections, and drifting ember particles create an intense, premium finish. Ideal for intros, outros, and social stories, this template delivers a bold identity sting for filmmakers, photographers, studios, and creators. Customize your logo, text, media, and colors to match your brand and export a striking, ready-to-share piece in minutes.