Lens on Fire - Post

Set your brand ablaze with a dramatic 3D logo reveal. A roaring ring of fire engulfs a camera lens, transitioning into a burning film strip before landing on your logo and tagline. Cinematic lighting, smoke, embers and subtle color fringing add intensity and depth. Customize flame and particle colors, refine the chromatic look, and drop in up to three images for a film‑inspired sequence. Perfect as a high‑impact intro or outro for filmmakers, studios, and photographers seeking a bold, memorable identity.