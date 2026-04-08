Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Lens on Fire - Post - Original Theme - Poster image

Lens on Fire - Post

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 24 fps · 3 videos · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Fire
3D motion graphics
Flames
21exports
rating
Set your brand ablaze with a dramatic 3D logo reveal. A roaring ring of fire engulfs a camera lens, transitioning into a burning film strip before landing on your logo and tagline. Cinematic lighting, smoke, embers and subtle color fringing add intensity and depth. Customize flame and particle colors, refine the chromatic look, and drop in up to three images for a film‑inspired sequence. Perfect as a high‑impact intro or outro for filmmakers, studios, and photographers seeking a bold, memorable identity.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us