Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Orbiting Profiles - Original Theme - Poster image

Orbiting Profiles

00:24 · 2K (2560x1440) · 25 fps · 8 videos · 1 image · 13 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
3D motion graphics
Logo animation
Minimal
Title sequence
16exports
rating
Showcase photos and profiles with a refined 3D carousel of floating cards. Smooth rotations spotlight each image and headline, while an integrated Instagram handle and location tag anchor your brand. Rounded frames, subtle floor reflections, and minimal styling keep attention on your content. Finish with a polished logo reveal and tagline for strong brand recall. Perfect for intros, promos, and short slideshows across social and YouTube. Easily customize media, colors, text, frame thickness, and corner radius to match your identity in minutes.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us