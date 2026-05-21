Orbiting Profiles - Vertical

Present your brand with a polished 3D motion graphics intro. This vertical carousel slideshow rotates rounded cards to spotlight images, names, handles, and locations, then closes with a clean logo reveal. The minimalist stage, reflective floor, and subtle depth‑of‑field create an elegant, professional look. Tailor colors, icon accents, text, and media in seconds. Ideal for creators, teams, and businesses seeking a modern intro, slideshow, or title sequence that feels premium yet flexible.