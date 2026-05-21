Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Orbiting Profiles - Square - Original Theme - Poster image

Orbiting Profiles - Square

00:24 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 25 fps · 8 videos · 1 image · 13 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
3D motion graphics
Title sequence
Carousel
Rounded rectangle
20exports
rating
Make a strong first impression with a sleek 3D carousel intro. Floating rounded cards rotate into focus to spotlight imagery, names, handles and locations, set against a clean, elegant backdrop with subtle light flares and concentric rings. Brief glitch accents add punch, while depth of field keeps attention on the hero card. Finish with a polished logo reveal over a reflective floor. Ideal for portfolios, team spotlights, creator promos, and brand openers in a square format. Easily customize media, colors, and icons to match your identity and launch a refined, modern intro in minutes.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us