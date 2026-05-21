Orbiting Profiles - Square

Make a strong first impression with a sleek 3D carousel intro. Floating rounded cards rotate into focus to spotlight imagery, names, handles and locations, set against a clean, elegant backdrop with subtle light flares and concentric rings. Brief glitch accents add punch, while depth of field keeps attention on the hero card. Finish with a polished logo reveal over a reflective floor. Ideal for portfolios, team spotlights, creator promos, and brand openers in a square format. Easily customize media, colors, and icons to match your identity and launch a refined, modern intro in minutes.