Orbiting Profiles - Post

Showcase profiles in style with a sleek 3D carousel of floating cards. This energetic promo highlights names, Instagram handles and locations on rounded media panels, then lands on a polished brand moment. Clean gradients, subtle light trails, hex-tile floor and tasteful glitch accents create a modern social feel. Swap in your own vertical images, edit text, colors and logo, and you’re ready to publish. Perfect for Instagram posts, personal branding, team intros, creator highlights, or portfolio promos—delivering professional motion graphics without the hassle.