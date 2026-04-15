Pixel Collapse

Make a powerful first impression with an explosive 3D logo animation. This template smashes a voxel surface, unleashing an energy burst that transitions into a bold, extruded logo and title. A dark, neon‑glow palette, chromatic accents, debris and dust complete the cinematic hit. Customize your logo, tagline and colors to match your brand. Ideal for intros, outros and stingers across gaming, tech or any bold identity, it delivers a fast, energetic reveal that grabs attention and sticks in memory.