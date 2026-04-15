Pixel Collapse - Square

Transform your brand with an explosive voxel logo reveal. This 3D motion graphics ident smashes through a field of cubes, flashes to white, and lands on a bold extruded logo with a clean tagline. Glitchy RGB edges, dynamic particles and a reflective floor add impact. Easily customize your logo, text and fonts, tweak crack and reflection intensity, and switch color schemes to match your branding. Ideal for punchy intros and outros across gaming, tech, YouTube, and more, this high‑energy animation delivers instant attention and premium production value.