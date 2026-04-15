Pixel Collapse - Post

Make an unforgettable impression with a powerful 3D logo reveal. This template blasts through a voxel world in a dramatic explosion, then resolves into a crisp extruded logo and title with stylish glitch and chromatic accents. Designed for bold branding, it’s ideal for intros and outros. Easily customize logo and tagline, tweak colors, and fine-tune the visual intensity to match your identity. The dark, gradient-rich atmosphere, debris, and particles create cinematic depth while keeping your brand front and center. Deliver a modern, high-impact animation in minutes—no advanced skills required.