Pixel Collapse - Vertical

Make an unforgettable entrance with a high-impact 3D logo reveal. This design opens with a dramatic voxel collapse and explosive flash, then settles into a clean, centered logo over a tiled digital backdrop with subtle particles. Chromatic accents, depth of field, and a reflective base add premium polish. Easily adjust colors, refine the distress on the mark, and personalize the supporting text to match your brand. Perfect for intros, outros, and channel branding where bold style and clarity matter.