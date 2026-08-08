Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Runic Chronicle - Square - Original - Poster image

Runic Chronicle - Square

00:55 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 25 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 7 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Title sequence
Fantasy
Cinematic
Parchment
Atmospheric
6exports
rating
Bring legendary stories to life with a cinematic fantasy title sequence crafted on aged parchment and wood. This template blends epic reveals, light rays, spark-like particles, and rich earth tones to deliver a moody, immersive atmosphere. Build a compelling promo or slideshow with successive scenes, each unveiling imagery and headlines before closing on your logo and tagline. With polished motion, shallow depth of field, and dramatic lighting, it’s perfect for book trailers, game teasers, or mythic brand storytelling. Customize texts, media, and colors to forge your own Runic Chronicle—fast.
Available formats:
16:9
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us