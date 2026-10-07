Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Whispers Behind - Original Theme - Poster image

Whispers Behind

00:09 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Horror
Intro
Halloween
Outro
30exports
rating
Enter a spine‑tingling Halloween logo reveal. Tattered curtains part to expose skeletal silhouettes, smoke and a swarm of bats before settling on your logo and a short tagline. The design blends horror style, atmospheric smoke, dark duotone colors and a stop‑motion cadence for maximum suspense. Perfect as an intro or outro, it keeps focus on your branding while uneditable motifs—curtains, bats, bones—deliver unmistakable seasonal vibes. Customize logo, tagline, and colors to match your palette and unleash an eerie cinematic identity for streams, events, and October campaigns.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us