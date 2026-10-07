Whispers Behind

Enter a spine‑tingling Halloween logo reveal. Tattered curtains part to expose skeletal silhouettes, smoke and a swarm of bats before settling on your logo and a short tagline. The design blends horror style, atmospheric smoke, dark duotone colors and a stop‑motion cadence for maximum suspense. Perfect as an intro or outro, it keeps focus on your branding while uneditable motifs—curtains, bats, bones—deliver unmistakable seasonal vibes. Customize logo, tagline, and colors to match your palette and unleash an eerie cinematic identity for streams, events, and October campaigns.