Whispers Behind - Vertical

Unveil your brand with a chilling, Halloween‑ready logo animation. Skeletal silhouettes part a glowing curtain, bats swarm the frame, and smoke sets a suspenseful mood before your logo and tagline take centre stage. Customize colours, smoke density, background texture and motion feel to match your identity. Perfect as a horror intro or outro for stories, reels, streams, game channels and seasonal promos. Make your audience lean in—and then shiver—before the main event.