Curtains Reveal

Give your brand a grand entrance. This cinematic logo animation parts elegant stage curtains to reveal your mark under a dramatic spotlight, enriched with subtle smoke and a reflective floor. Crafted in 3D with a dark, premium aesthetic, it’s perfect for polished intros and outros. Easily upload your logo, add a tagline, and fine‑tune curtain, background and lens flare colors to match your branding. The centered, symmetrical layout keeps the focus where it matters—on your logo—delivering a refined, memorable reveal every time.