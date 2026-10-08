Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Whispers Behind - Square - Original - Poster image

Whispers Behind - Square

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Horror
Halloween
Outro
6exports
rating
Give your brand a chilling entrance. This square logo reveal opens on eerie curtains, skeletal silhouettes, and drifting smoke before bats surge through the frame and your logo emerges center stage. The stop‑motion cadence heightens suspense, while glow accents and vignetting keep focus on your mark. Perfect as an intro or outro for Halloween content, streams, trailers, or social posts. Easily customize colors, smoke and particle tones, tagline, and audio to match your vibe. If you need a spooky, atmospheric, and memorable ident that instantly sets the mood, this template delivers.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
milinkovic profile image
milinkovic
Edit
Similar templates
Best of milinkovic
Whispers Behind
By milinkovic
Edit
2K
00:09
Whispers Behind Original Theme preset video
Partnership Witch in Shadows - Square
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:13
Partnership Witch in Shadows - Square Original preset video
Pumpkin Terror Reveal - Square
By milinkovic
Edit
00:11
Pumpkin Terror Reveal - Square Original Theme preset video
Haunted Halloween Reveal - Square
By hushahir
Edit
00:09
Haunted Halloween Reveal - Square Original preset video
Hauntlight - Square
By S_WorX
Edit
00:11
Hauntlight - Square Original preset video
Graveyard Halloween Unveil - Square
By milinkovic
Edit
00:08
Graveyard Halloween Unveil - Square Original preset video
Merge Mystic Witch in Shadows - Square
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:13
Merge Mystic Witch in Shadows - Square Original preset video
Burning Pumpkin Explosion - Square
By milinkovic
Edit
00:10
Burning Pumpkin Explosion - Square Original preset video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us