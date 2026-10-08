Whispers Behind - Square

Give your brand a chilling entrance. This square logo reveal opens on eerie curtains, skeletal silhouettes, and drifting smoke before bats surge through the frame and your logo emerges center stage. The stop‑motion cadence heightens suspense, while glow accents and vignetting keep focus on your mark. Perfect as an intro or outro for Halloween content, streams, trailers, or social posts. Easily customize colors, smoke and particle tones, tagline, and audio to match your vibe. If you need a spooky, atmospheric, and memorable ident that instantly sets the mood, this template delivers.