Whispers Behind - Post

Unleash a haunting brand sting with a cinematic Halloween logo reveal. Tattered curtains part to skeletal silhouettes, smoke drifts and a bat swarm surges before your glowing mark and tagline settle into view. Built for intros and outros, this horror‑themed template blends atmospheric lighting, fabric textures and stop‑motion cadence. Easily customize logo, tagline, glow, smoke, particles and curtain colors for a perfect seasonal identity. Ideal for horror channels, events and campaigns.