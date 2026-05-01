Marvel Rivals Strike Opener

Unleash an electrifying logo reveal inspired by comic-book action. Jagged lightning bolts slice across a dark stage, assembling your brand with bold, glowing energy. Perfect for intros or outros on YouTube, streams, trailers, and promos. Easily customize lightning and background colors, choose original or custom logo colors, fine‑tune grain, and set your tagline and font to match your identity. With neon vibes, halftone accents, and fast, energetic motion, this template delivers a striking, modern brand hit in seconds.